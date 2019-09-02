WC government looks set to request extended SANDF stay in Cape Flats

The Western Cape government is assessing the possibility of extending the presence of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) in areas affected by violence, according to Premier Alan Winde.
The army was deployed into the Cape Flats after the escalation of gang violence.
It remains unclear whether the soldiers would remain in the various communities, with their eight-week official mandate ending in 16 days.
Cape Flats army deployment under review
Winde told Cape Talk Radio that his government is assessing whether to request an extension of the SANDF stay.