WC government to present state of readiness ahead of Monday’s shutdown

The Western Cape government will present its state of readiness for Monday’s planned national shutdown on Sunday.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has called on everyone concerned about the rolling blackouts, crime, corruption, and gender-based violence to join the protest.

On Friday the High Court in Cape Town handed down an order for an interdict against possible looting, violence and intimidation during the protest.

The High Court in Johannesburg dismissed the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) urgent bid to have the shutdown declared unlawful on Saturday.

The Western Cape Police Oversight and Community Safety Minister, Reagen Allen, says lawlessness will not be tolerated.

Allen explains, “We will not allow lawlessness in our Province. Not only have we taken the necessary steps to ensure this, but anyone that conducts themselves in a criminal manner can expect to be arrested and convicted. Participating in protest action shows a vibrant democracy, but this protest should be in an orderly and peaceful manner.”

Informal traders

Meanwhile, some traders at the famous Flower Market in Adderley Street, in the Cape Town CBD, say they will close their shops on Monday.

They say they don’t think the area will be safe during the EFF’s planned protest action.

Flower seller, Diela Gamildien says she fears that criminal elements may use the protest as an opportunity to loot.

“The march is going to be fine, but then you get that pick pockets that comes in because they know it’s going to be a march and they know they can do their thing, so all I’m saying, all the people that’s going to join the march, keep your cellphones and money, IDs and everything at home, because it’s not going to be a march only,” adds Gamildien.

Source: SABC News