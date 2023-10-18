WC health dept concerned about first reported case of H7 Avian flu in province

Share this article

The Western Cape Health Department expressed concern about the first confirmed case of H7 High Pathogenicity Avian Influenza (HPAI), better known as avian flu or bird flu, in the province.

The case was reported in George on Thursday, 12 October.

Avian flu is a highly contagious disease that affects both domestic and wild birds and could kill infected poultry.

Strains of the virus were also detected in Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Limpopo, and Free State.

Western Cape Director of Animal Health, Doctor Noluvuyo Magadla, said the situation was contained, and all infected birds were culled and disposed of.

Magadla added that moving chickens from infected provinces should be avoided.

“Farmers are advised to limit inter-provincial movements of birds and ensure that they report intended movements to their respective state vet at the point of origin and at the point of destination.”