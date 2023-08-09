WC Health dept urges residents to protect healthcare workers

Share this article

The Western Health Department has urged community members to protect health workers and healthcare institutions.

This comes after the Nolungile Community Health Centre in Khayelitsha was vandalised and looted this week.

The department has since taken a decision to close down all clinics in townships and rural areas for the duration of the taxi strike.

Hundreds of residents were this week turned away from health facilities and missed their doctor’s appointments due to ongoing taxi strike.

The provincial health Chief of Operations, Dr Saadiq Kariem said townships have become volatile and criminals taking advantage of the South African National Taxi Council stay away.

“The opportunistic violence in certain areas fueled by the continued minibus taxi strike, has not only resulted in several health facilities being closed, or operating at a reduce capacity, but has now also led to health facilities being damaged.”

Meanwhile, Kariem added that Khayelitsha Hospital will continue its operations with limited services and reduced nursing staff until further notice.