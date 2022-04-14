Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
WC health rejects draft Health proposals

Local, NewsNo Comments
The Western Cape Department of Health and Wellness has rejected the proposed new regulations on managing Covid-19 and other communicable diseases.
The department’s head, Keith Cloete, says some of the proposed regulations would introduce inappropriate restrictions regarding endemic infectious diseases.
Cloete says the new rules will curb relatives of a person who died of tuberculosis from touching them or washing their body ahead of the funeral.
In addition Cloete says the socio-economic impact of the conditions on travellers also need clarification.
VOC

