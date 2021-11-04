Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
WC IEC to investigate all complaints after briefing disrupted

The IEC in the Western Cape says it’s not impressed by the political party representatives who disrupted the last media briefing at the operations centre in Cape Town.

Representatives of the Democratic Independent Party and the National Freedom Party (NFP) shouted down the IEC officials during the briefing. They are alleging irregularities during the day of voting and on the days of special voting.

These include the alleged canvassing on voting day and the turning away of some of the voters.

Provincial Electoral Officer Michael Hendrickse, says political parties must launch their grievances through appropriate platforms. He says all complaints will be thoroughly investigated.

SABC

 


