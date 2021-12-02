WC lobbys for lifting of travel bans

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says they are lobbying to have travel bans removed.

The provincial Department of Economic Development and Tourism’s ongoing survey on the impact on the tourism industry has received a total of 635 responses, predominantly in the Garden Route, Cape Town and Cape Winelands.

It shows that 77% of respondents have had cancellations from clients for their December bookings. Winde says the provincial government remains prepared to respond to a fourth wave and is closely monitoring its health data to ensure that it has the resources needed to respond: