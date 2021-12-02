Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

WC lobbys for lifting of travel bans

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says they are lobbying to have travel bans removed.
The provincial Department of Economic Development and Tourism’s ongoing survey on the impact on the tourism industry has received a total of 635 responses, predominantly in the Garden Route, Cape Town and Cape Winelands.
It shows that 77% of respondents have had cancellations from clients for their December bookings. Winde says the provincial government remains prepared to respond to a fourth wave and is closely monitoring its health data to ensure that it has the resources needed to respond:
“I’m also meeting today with the UK SA Chamber of Commerce based in London, we’re having a similar kind of discussion with them. For us if you look at the jobs numbers that came out yesterday within our region we really have to make sure that we are continually getting that balance right with managing Covid-19 but at the same time we gotta make sure we balance it with proper decisions made on data based on science.”
Source: SABC

Wait a sec, saving restore vars.