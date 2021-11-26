WC officials brace for adverse weather

Western Cape Disaster Risk Management says disaster management centres from the province and municipalities are on standby to provide any assistance ahead of expected gale-force winds and heavy rain for the province.

Mop up operations in George are ongoing following flashfloods at the start of the week, which affected water and power supplies. The weather is expected to last until Saturday.

Department of Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development spokesperson, James Brent–Styan, says people must contact their nearest disaster risk management centre in case of trouble during this weather system.

VOC