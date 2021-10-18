Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
WC police arrest five suspects for alleged scamming activities

Police at Swellendam, in the Western Cape, have arrested five suspects for alleged scamming activities after they were found in possession of speed point machines.

Police spokesperson, Chris Spies says they acted on a tip-off and stopped a vehicle on the N2. The police seized three speed point machines.

Spies says the three occupants were unable to account for the possession of the machines and were arrested on a charge of possession of suspected stolen property.

He says two other suspects were also arrested near Heidelberg for the possession of a speed point machine.

All five suspects are expected to appear in the Swellendam Magistrate Court on Monday.

Source: SABC


Wait a sec, saving restore vars.