WC Police investigate alleged gang-related fight outside Healthfield High School

Share this article

LOCAL

Police are investigating an incident wherein a 19-year-old learner was stabbed and a 17-year-old learner assaulted outside Heathfield High School on Friday.

Western Cape Education Department spokesperson, Bronagh Hammond, says a fight allegedly broke out between rival gangs of learners and non-learners.

Hammond says the alleged perpetrator was reportedly arrested and will face disciplinary action.

Cases of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm and common assault have been opened.

VOC