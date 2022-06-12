Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

WC Police investigate alleged gang-related fight outside Healthfield High School

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

LOCAL

Police are investigating an incident wherein a 19-year-old learner was stabbed and a 17-year-old learner assaulted outside Heathfield High School on Friday.

Western Cape Education Department spokesperson, Bronagh Hammond, says a fight allegedly broke out between rival gangs of learners and non-learners.

Hammond says the alleged perpetrator was reportedly arrested and will face disciplinary action.

Cases of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm and common assault have been opened.

VOC


Share this article
         
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2022 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.