WC police on high alert as IYM movement commits to more service delivery protests

Western Cape police say they are on high alert in the event of any protest action in Cape Town today. Information has been circulating publicly that the social movement Intlungu YaseMatyotyombeni have planned a march to the civic centre.

The group is expected to hand over a memorandum of their grievances to the mayor.

Last week, sporadic protests linked to service delivery broke out at various locations in the city leading to several road closures.

One person died after he was hit by a truck while allegedly escaping the protestors in Kraaifontein.

Source: SABC