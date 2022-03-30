WC Police reiterate appeal for information regarding kidnapping of Ismail Rajah

Days before the blessed month of Ramadhan, local officials are still urging anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Parow businessman, Ismail Rajah, who was kidnapped outside his construction business weeks ago to come forward.
According to police reports, Rajah was abducted by two armed men who arrived at his business, Good Hope Plasterers, in an Audi Q7.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.
We pray that the Almighty returns Mr. Rajah safely to his family sooner rather than later.
VOC