Share this article

Western Cape police have vowed to bring sexual offenders to book to eradicate the scourge of gender-based violence and femicide.

This follows after twelve suspects are on Monday expected to appear in the George and Knysna Magistrate’s Courts respectively.

Three suspects were arrested for various sexual offences in Knysna and Plettenberg Bay, while nine suspects of whom three are juveniles were arrested after they were identified by their victims.

VOC