Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

WC police warn against new car sales scam

News, VOC NewsNo Comments
Share this article
        more 

Western Cape police have warned against buying cars advertised on social media. Officials have picked up on a new fraud trend where criminals target those looking to by second-hand cars.

Vehicles are advertised at low prices to lure customers, who are then asked to pay a deposit to secure the deal. Once the deposit is paid, the seller becomes unavailable.

Police spokesperson in the Western Cape, Colonel André Traut, has advised the public to insist on a police clearance certificate before negotiating to buy cars.

“Although the South African Police Services does not discourage the use of social media platforms to do business, we wish to warn the public to treat online advertisements with caution,” said Traut.

Meanwhile there has been an uptick in remote jamming of vehicle immobilisers in the run-up to Black Friday and peak shopping periods in South Africa.

Data from vehicle tracking and recovery firm, Netstar, shows a downward trend for car-jamming incidents over the course of the year, but there has been a steep rise over the past week. Netstar says while car-jamming is relatively common, perpetrators are rarely caught.

VOC


Share this article
        more 
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2021 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.