WC Premier warns of COVID-19 resurgence in Cape Metro

Western Cape Premier, Alan Winde, has called on members of the public to take extra precautions against the coronavirus.

He was speaking during a digital briefing on COVID-19. National government has made a similar call – urging South Africans to continue wearing masks, practicing social distancing and hand washing.

Winde says the number of new infections has risen by at least 52% week-by-week in November.

He says the trend will lead to another hard lockdown if it continues:

“We classify resurgence when there’s more than a 20% increase in cases week-on-week and it’s way above week-on-week it’s now sitting at 52.1% increase in cases week-on-week. So we have established community transmissions and quite frankly these numbers continue to climb we need citizens to really clamp down and flatten this curve, we have done it once before.”

Source: SABC News