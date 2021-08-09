Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

WC residents asked to adhere to covid regulations this long weekend

Local, NewsNo Comments
There are growing calls for residents in the Western Cape to adhere to lockdown regulations this long weekend.

This comes as the province hit its peak of the COVID-19 third wave this week.

With over 41, 000 infections, the Cape accounts for more than a quarter of the nation’s active caseload.

Western Cape authorities are calling on residents to ensure they stick to all health safety rules this long weekend.

In a bid to stop the spread of the virus people are urged to steer clear from large gatherings and to limit their alcohol intake.

Last weekend – health facilities in the province recorded a 103% uptick in trauma cases, and there are fears this trend will continue.

There are currently over 3,600 COVID-19 patients in the hospital and an average of 108 deaths are being recorded daily.

Law enforcement agencies are meanwhile out in full force this weekend to ensure citizens comply with the relevant regulations.


