WC residents urged to maintain water saving habits

The Western Cape government has urged residents to continue using water sparingly even though major dam levels are high after good winter rains.

The average dam levels for the province stand at 81%.

Local Government Spokesperson, James-Brent Styan says the dams feeding the City of Cape Town are now 98% full. The Clanwilliam Dam is at 99% and Theewaterskloof at 100%

“We are very grateful that we’ve had two good seasons of such good rainfall. We are fortunate to be heading into the holiday season with our major dams quite full. This doesn’t mean that we can get complacent, so we continue to urge consumers and the public to use water sparingly. It is a scarce resource that will remain under pressure as we move forward,” says Styan.

Gauteng water supply disruptions

Meanwhile, Gauteng residents could experience water supply disruptions this week as Rand Water does maintenance on its pumps and pipes.

On Monday, Minister of Water and Sanitation Senzo Mchunu said the country doesn’t have a national water crisis.

Rand Water says they will be installing a new pipe that will increase the amount of water that’s being drawn from the Vaal River into their treatment plant and increase supply to local municipalities.

The Minister has asked for patience as the pipelines are being worked on.

Rand Water says it’s on schedule to complete planned maintenance