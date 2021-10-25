WC Safer Festive season launched in Khayelitsha

Share this article

















SAPS Western Cape launched the Provincial Safer Festive Season and Country in Blue in Khayelitsha on Saturday with much fanfare. The integrated law enforcement agencies comprising the various SAPS units, City of Cape Town’s law enforcement unit, Metro Police and Traffic Services showcased their respective competencies.

A total of 155 new vehicles were handed over to the 16 clusters. A mobile police station for Makhaza policing precinct was unveiled at the event.

Minister of Police, General BH Cele, MEC for Community Safety, Advocate Albert Fritz, Chair of the Standing Committee on Community Safety, Mr Reagan Allen, Councillor Sotashe, Deputy National Commissioner for Policing and Operations, Lt General Masemola and WC Provincial Commissioner oversaw the proceedings.

Stakeholders such as Business Against Crime, National Prosecuting Authority, Department of Correctional Services and the Khayelitsha Development Forum were in attendance.

Pledges of support came from the Youth Council, Junior Provincial Commissioners and the Youth Crime Prevention Committee.

Photo SAPS