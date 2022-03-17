Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

WC Safety Plan faces criticism over crime prevention strategies

News
Nyanga’s CPF has called on Western Cape officials to improve the crime prevention aspect of its Safety Plan in all affected areas.

Chairperson Martin Makasi says Area Based Teams should also be deployed to suburbs such as Elsies River, Samora Machel and Philippi East.

Premier Alan Winde says 11 priority areas have been identified in the metro based on the third quarter crime statistics, adding that deployment is flexible. The areas include: Atlantis, Bishop Lavis, Delft, Gugulethu, Harare, Khayelitsha, Kraaifontein, Mfuleni, Mitchells Plain, Nyanga, and Philippi. ABTs have further been established in Beaufort West, Ceres, Grabouw, Malmesbury and Thembalethu.

Winde applauded the success of the operation, noting that murders in the areas dropped by 9.35% in the last quarter.

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis previously echoed the sentiments of the mayor, highlighting that greater investment will be put into safety resources, including improving community partnerships and expanding training capacity of more officers.

Makasi raised concern after LEAP officers were recently deployed to Manenberg only after at least ten lives were lost to a flare up in gang violence. He says contributing factors such as spatial planning should also receive more attention.

by Tauhierah Salie

VOC

 


