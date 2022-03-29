Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

WC Social Development dept operationalizes its Winter Readiness Program

News, VOC News
By Tauhierah Salie

The Western Cape Department of Social Development says plans are in place to assist the most vulnerable during the upcoming winter months.

Among the items ‘operationalized’ is the provision of social work services aimed at family reunification, and referrals to social relief of distress assistance in vulnerable communities.

“In some instances harsh winter conditions deepen the social vulnerability of the most vulnerable individuals located either in Informal Settlements or remote rural areas. To mitigate the impact of such conditions, the Department has made provision of social work services aimed at family reunification, and referrals to social relief of distress assistance,” read the department’s statement.

The department also has a team which aids citizens affected by natural disasters including provision of psycho-social support, humanitarian and food relief.

“The public is encouraged to get involved through volunteering or donating to registered NGOs operating in the province. Information on registered NGOs can be obtained by visiting any of our regional and local offices, or by contacting our DSD hotline 0800 220 250,” the statement concluded.

VOC


