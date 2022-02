Share this article

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says his State of the Province Address (SOPA) will focus on job creation this year.

Winde is set to deliver the SOPA in Velddrif on the West Coast this morning.

The Western Cape has been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic with many jobs lost in the hospitality, tourism and other industries.

Winde says his speech will also focus on unemployment, violence prevention and the fight against Gender Based Violence.

VOC