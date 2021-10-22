Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

WC supports Covid-19 vaccine for adolescents

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says the province’s legal team is prepared for potential court challenges related to children receiving Covid-19 vaccinations.

This after Health Minister Joe Phaahla recently announced that adolescents between the ages of 12 to 17 can receive their jabs- without needing parental consent, as per the Children’s Act. He says children will only receive one Pfizer shot, which has not shown to induce any “serious side effects”. Although Phaala says that the adult population will be prioritized for vaccination, government seeks to inoculate 6 million children by year end.

Almost 69 000 children have registered nationally, including 10 580 in the Western Cape. Speaking during a weekly update, Premier Winde says that no legal challenges have yet been brought forward.

Provincial Head of Health Dr Keith Cloete says the province has meanwhile recorded a daily average of around 127 Covid-19 infections, 31 hospital admissions and six deaths.

VOC


Wait a sec, saving restore vars.