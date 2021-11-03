WC suspects arrested for drug possession, inclu over R2m worth destined for CPT

Share this article

















A 53-year-old suspect caught with over R2 million worth of drugs is expected in a Laingsburg court today. According to police, officers searched a suspicious truck travelling towards Cape Town around 11pm last night. Over 60 kgs of dagga and 39 000 mandrax tablets wrapped in plastic bags were uncovered and the driver subsequently arrested.

“The vigilant traffic officials were strategically deployed near Laingsburg on the N1 when they stopped a suspicious truck. They commenced with a search of the truck and discovered two bags of Dagga weighing about 60.2kg as well as 39 000 Mandrax Tablets that were concealed in plastic bags. The estimated street value of the find that is suspected to be destined for distribution in the province, is about R2.07 million.”

Meanwhile, a 29-year-old suspect was nabbed with nearly R50 000 worth of drugs in Strand yesterday. Metro police spokesperson Ruth Solomons says the K9 unit searched the nervous driver of white Citi Golf and uncovered two bags of tik and 700 mandrax tablets with an estimated street value of R48 000.

VOC