The Western Cape MEC for Education, Debbie Schäfer, has congratulated teachers who won at the National Teaching Awards.

The awards were held during a hybrid event that was streamed live from Gauteng.

Nine teachers from the Western Cape were nominated in different categories and three of them won while others came in second or third place.

Schäfer says this achievement is great considering the challenges teachers have been faced with since the outbreak of COVID-19.

