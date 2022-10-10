WC to honour law enforcement officials who died in the line of duty

Share this article

LOCAL

Western Cape law enforcement officials who lost their lives in the line of duty this past year will be honoured with a wreath-laying ceremony in Cape Town on Monday.

The provincial Mobility Minister, Daylin Mitchell, says relatives of some of the fallen heroes will join him in paying tribute to the officers.

Mitchell says it’s one of the most important events on the Transport Month calendar.

“This ceremony is probably the single most notable event on the Transport Month calendar. It is only fitting that the fallen heroes who contributed significantly towards safer transport are remembered and honoured during National Transport Month. The wreath laying ceremony is an annual event conducted by Provincial Traffic to commemorate and honour our provincial uniformed officers who died in the line of duty.”

Transport Month

Infrastructure development and enhanced safety and security top the agenda for this year’s Transport Month, with a focus on rail services.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula officially launched Transport Month while on a train in Pretoria last week.

More details in the report below:

Source: SABC news