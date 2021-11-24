WC Traffic dept prepares for influx of motorists

The Western Cape Traffic department is ramping up its road safety efforts ahead of an expected influx of motorists during the festive season.

Transport MEC Daylin Mitchell says a detailed festive season safety plan will soon be announced.

Over 1 100 road users died in the province from January to November this year. This includes over 600 pedestrians, 248 passengers, 221 drivers and nearly 50 motorcyclists.

South Africans Against Drunk Driving meanwhile says it will proactively be contesting the easy sale of alcohol at petrol stations. Nearly 950 out of over 1200 traffic related arrests were for driving under the influence of alcohol.

VOC