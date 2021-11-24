Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

WC Traffic dept prepares for influx of motorists

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
        more 

The Western Cape Traffic department is ramping up its road safety efforts ahead of an expected influx of motorists during the festive season.

Transport MEC Daylin Mitchell says a detailed festive season safety plan will soon be announced.

Over 1 100 road users died in the province from January to November this year. This includes over 600 pedestrians, 248 passengers, 221 drivers and nearly 50 motorcyclists.

South Africans Against Drunk Driving meanwhile says it will proactively be contesting the easy sale of alcohol at petrol stations. Nearly 950 out of over 1200 traffic related arrests were for driving under the influence of alcohol.

VOC


Share this article
        more 
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2021 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.