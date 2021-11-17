WC Traffic Services preparing for festive season

Western Cape Provincial Traffic Services are preparing to launch their traffic safety campaign in preparation for the festive season.
The province expects an influx of vehicular traffic as many people are expected to visit the Western Cape. Western Cape Minister of Transport and Public Works, Daylin Mitchell, said that he will announce a detailed Festive Season Safety Plan next month.
Meanwhile, Traffic Services implemented a total of 150 integrated roadblocks, vehicle check point and speed control operations across the province during last week. Over twenty-seven thousand vehicles were stopped and checked.
A total of 184 speeding offences were recorded and over five-thousand seven hundred fines were issued for various traffic violations, amounting to just under 5 million rand.
A total of 18 crashes occurred in the reporting period, and 22 fatalities were recorded.
Photo: sourced