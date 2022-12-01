WC Transport MEC warns of no drunk driving policy, assures sufficient blood testing kits supply

Share this article

LOCAL

Western Cape’s MEC for Transport, Daylin Mitchell, has warned motorists against drinking and driving during the holiday season.

“A high percentage of pedestrians killed on the road in earlier years who were tested for alcohol had a blood alcohol content (BAC) of more than 0.2g per 100ml of blood, which is four times the legal limit for drivers. Male pedestrian fatalities are more likely to have a high BAC than females. Young men are the category of pedestrian most likely to die after drinking, with the highest risk being those aged 20–29 years. More than three times as many pedestrians die on Saturdays than on Wednesdays,”read a statement by Mitchell.

Analysis of traffic stats show that both the number of drunk drivers and drunk pedestrian fatalities increase over the festive period. Provincial Traffic Services carried out 225 integrated roadblocks, vehicle check point and speed control operations across the province between 21 and 27 November 22.

More than 28 900 vehicles were stopped and checked and 9 320 fines issued for various traffic violations. Thirteen vehicles were impounded and 117 were deemed unroadworthy. Officials recorded a total of 26 fatalities in 23 crashes during the same period; of which included four drivers, five passengers and 14 pedestrians.

Noting the arrest of over 80 drivers for driving under the influence of alcohol last week alone, Mitchell said a zero tolerance policy is in place.

“I want to send a stern warning to all drivers who are driving under the influence of alcohol, that the law will take its course and there will be repercussions. Drunk drivers be warned. In the Western Cape we have a zero tolerance policy on drunk driving. If you are going out and consume alcohol, please get a designated driver or get a lift home. There is no excuse for drunk driving. The safety of all which is fundamental for the dignity of the province’s citizens is my top priority,”said Mitchell.

Mitchell also assured that blood testing kits have been successfully delivered, and will aid the prosecution of offenders. This after SAPS’ cited a global shortage of the testing vials. “The Western Cape has enough blood testing kits to arrest drunk drivers and is not affected by the reported shortage of drunk driving testing kits across the country. The province has enough blood testing kits to get through the festive season till April 2023,” he said. “The drawing of a blood sample will be for prosecutorial purposes, and we will continue with the same practice over the festive period to arrest motorists who feel they have the liberty to drive drunk and show blatant disregard for any other innocent road user,” added Mitchell. VOC Photo: Facebook