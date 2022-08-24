WC transport services unaffected by national shutdown, as COCT officials on alert

Share this article

LOCAL

Taxi services will not be affected as a result of the planned national shutdown on Wednesday. The South African National Taxi Council (SANTACO) says it will not be participating in the strike action and assures commuters that transport services will be operational. The demonstrators will be addressing the escalating cost of living and rise in fuel prices. Santaco’s Makhosandile Tumana says they have already been in talks with government over their concerns, and will only resort to strike action if pushed.

Meanwhile, Golden Arrow Bus Services (GABS) intends to operate in full service tomorrow despite the looming nationwide strike by several unions. According to GABS Spokesperson, Bronwen Dyke-Beyer it cannot be determined ahead of time how many employees will report for duty or whether additional external factors may affect services. However, Commuters have been encouraged to monitor updates via GABS social media pages.

The City of Cape Town (COCT) noted its receipt of two planned demonstrations on Wednesday morning. The first is a picket by Cosatu for 100 participants outside the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa building in the CBD. The second is a march by the South African Federation of Trade Unions with 1 000 participants, starting from Hanover Street in the CBD and proceeding to the Civic Centre, Provincial Legislature, and Parliament. The city’s JP Smith, says police and the city’s enforcement services will be on alert for any disruptions.