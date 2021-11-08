Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
WC urged to report child neglect following increase in reports

The Western Cape Department of Social Development has encouraged community members to identify warning signs and report abuse or neglect of children in the province.

Ahead of National Children’s Day later this month, Minister of Social Development Sharna Fernandez says all stakeholders need to be observant and seek professional assistance when its needed.

Tis as the department has recorded an increase in child neglect reports.

According to the department, the COVID-19 pandemic and its restrictions have negatively impacted children’s psychological, social and physical well-being.

“Child protection services within DSD and government has been and is still available to communities 365 days a year. While we are seeing an increase in child neglect and abuse – I wish to encourage families, communities, NPO’s, all stakeholders to not ignore any warning signs but to rather approach their nearest DSD office for help and support,” said Fernandez.

