WCape Premier tests positive for COVID-19

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19). Winde announced his positive status on his Facebook page.

He says he tested positive after he experienced flu-like symptoms over the weekend.

Winde says he will now be going into isolation for 14 days. He says he will continue to perform his duties while in isolation.

Winde, who’s a diabetic, says he is at a higher risk of developing a more serious illness.

“The digicons continue this week. The PCC meeting with the president and other premiers carry on this week. The cabinets carry on this week. I’ll just be doing them from home from my laptop. But also, just a side note that I am a Type 2 diabetic, which means that I must also be extra vigilant and that’s the message that we send to everybody in this province. When you have a co-morbidity, please you must be extra vigilant during this time and specifically diabetics.”

Source: SABCNews

