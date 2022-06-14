WCBS calls on the public to donate blood

Share this article

By Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

As today marks World Blood Donor Day, Western Cape Blood Services (WCBS) would like to appeal to all healthy and eligible donors to come forward and donate blood and save a life.

The day aims to raise awareness of the need for safe blood, to thank and honour those blood donors who make transfusion possible and to encourage regular blood donation by suitable donors.

WCBS Public Relations Manager Marike Gevers expressed her gratitude to all those who have actively donated blood and said that although WCBS have enough stock to avoid day zero, they are still in need of blood to ensure that their stock does not run low.

“In the past two weeks we experienced a critically low blood count, however things have improved due to donors coming forward to donate blood. To stay where we are now in terms of our blood stock, we need to continue to collect seven hundred units of blood. We are currently running low of type O and B blood groups and would like to encourage donors to continue donating,” she stressed.

Gevers stressed that it is of fundamental importance that those who do donate blood are in good health, are aged 16-75 and weigh 50 kilos and more and have a safe sexual lifestyle.

“We are in need of blood, but we have to ensure the safety of both the donor and the beneficiary at all times,” she added.

For those who need any additional information, visit wcbs.org.za.



