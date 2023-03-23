WCBS: Do something remarkable, donate blood

Share this article

By Aneeqa Du Plessis

The Western Cape Blood Services (WCBS) has encouraged donors to donate blood as stocks remain critically low.

In an interview with VOC’s Breakfast co- host, Daanyaal Matthews on Thursday morning, Public Relations Manager at WCBS Marike Gevers encouraged donors to continue their efforts to ensure blood stocks are ample.

“Blood cannot be artificially manufactured and there is absolutely no substitute for human blood. So therefore we solely rely on the voluntary support of donors to ensure that we have a safe and sufficient blood supply,” explained Gevers.

According to Gevers, ideally there should be a five day blood supply but at present there is only stock to cover two days.

“We are seeing a decrease and experiencing a shortage in A+, B+ and B- but we are in need of all blood groups so if you are eligible to donate, we encourage you to make your way to your closest blood clinic and donate now,” said Gevers.

Basic requirements to donate blood are:

Between the ages of 16-75

Weigh 50kgs or more

Good general health

Practice safe sex

“We also remind donors to eat 3-4 hours before donating blood and increase their fluid intake before and after donation,” added Gevers.

For more information on where to donate visit https://www.wcbs.org.za/

