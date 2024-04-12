WCED 2025 Applications Close Today

Share this article

By Ragheema Mclean

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) is issuing a reminder to parents that the online application window for Grade 1 and Grade 8 learners for the 2025 school year will close at midnight tonight (12 April 2024).

Speaking to VOC Breakfast on Friday morning, WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said the applications portal opened a month ago on 11 March 2024, and to date more than 80 000 applications has been received.

Emphasizing the importance of timely applications, Hammond stressed that receiving all applications on time is crucial for the department’s planning and preparations for the 2025 academic year.

“We appeal to all parents with Grade 7 learners transitioning to Grade 8 to ensure they apply online today [Friday]. At midnight tonight, any applications received will be considered late,” Hammond stated.

Hammond expressed concern over the approximately 30,000 Grade 7 learners who have yet to apply, urging parents to act swiftly.

Late applications, Hammond noted, will be treated separately, and reviewed only after the on-time applications have been processed.

Hammond said that priority for available spaces will be given to on-time applicants, particularly in schools with high demand.

Update schools hit by Western Cape storm

Schools in the Overberg, Cape Winelands and Heidelberg districts were closed on Monday on Tuesday after a level nine warning was issued by the SA Weather Service (Saws).

“We had to close over 400 hundreds due to the adverse weather conditions over the weekend and early in the week.”

Hammond noted that repair and construction efforts are already underway to ensure minimal disruption to learners and staff.

Furthermore, commenting on the issue of teacher contracts, Hammond addressed misinformation circulating about reductions in teacher numbers, clarifying that schools were given the opportunity to convert contract posts into permanent positions.

“There’s been so much misinformation going around stating that teachers have been fired or who are reducing the number of teachers in the system. All of that is false.”

“We also allowed for the extension of contracts posts and if that didn’t happen some contracts expired as any contract would.”

Hammond stated that additional contract posts have been provided for critical needs, with approximately 160 teachers benefiting from temporary contract extensions.

VOC News

Photo: Pexels