WCED announces grade 1 and 8 application outcomes this week

Share this article

By Lee-Yandra Paulsen

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) announced yesterday that parents who applied for a place in Grade One or Grade Eight for their children next year will receive application outcomes this week. Offers must be accepted or declined by the deadline in June.

WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond spoke to VOC Breakfast on Tuesday about the outcomes of these applications.

“Parents can expect to receive outcomes on Thursday. We will be announcing the results of the Grade 1 and Grade 8 applications submitted earlier this year. Parents can go to the website on Thursday morning, enter their details, and see the outcomes. It’s critical for parents who have more than one successful application to make their decisions quickly, as this will allow other learners opportunities,” said Hammond.

She added, “Parents who applied online and submitted their documents online will only need to hand in the hard copy of documents to the school they have confirmed acceptance for.”

Parents are urged to check if their applications are complete online before Thursday. If they encounter any complications, they can contact the WCED hotline for assistance to ensure everything is ready before the outcomes are released.

“In previous years, we didn’t have an automatic confirmation, but now we do. The automatic confirmation process happens on 14 June 2024. It will notify parents of their confirmed school placement based on their top choice. Second and third choices will then fall away, giving those opportunities to other students,” Hammond explained.

For more information, parents can search for the Western Cape Education Department online and visit the admissions pages. Additionally, the hotline number 086 181 9919 is available, and parents can press 1 for admissions information.

VOC News

Photo: Pixabay