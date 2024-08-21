WCED encourages parents to register children for the 2025 academic year

Share this article

By Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

Western Cape parents who wish to apply for Grade R can still do so, until the end of August 2024.

Speaking to VOC Breakfast on Wednesday, the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said although the on-time application window closed on 16 August 2024, parents who wish to register learners for Grade R can do so until the end of August 2024.

“We received over 43 000 applications for Grade R learners for next year and over 8900 transfer applications for Grade 2 to 7 and Grade 9 to 12 learners. For those who still have not applied for the children for the 2025 academic year, please do so immediately by visiting the closest district office,” Hammond shared.

Hammond further said that the application process for all Grades went smoothly.

“We had no challenges when it came to applications for Grade 1 and 8 learners. With the application process for our Grade R learners for next year, we had several issues, but it was only because parents were not familiar with the portal and how to effectively operate it, she stressed.”

With the matric mock exams starting next week, the WCED said learners should prepare well ahead of time. WCED MEC David Maynier said this is one of the most important exams ahead of the final exams taking place later this year.

“The trial matric exams are set to start on the 26th of August 2024. I urge all matriculants to take this exam seriously and to prepare well. These exams help our schools identify where learners need additional revision to perform well in the final exams. To all our matric learners, your future is in your hands and the time you spend dedicated to your studies will determine your success at the end of the year,” he stressed.

Image: Supplied