From the news desk

WCED expresses concern over impact of loadshedding on upcoming Exams

LOCAL

The Western Cape MEC for Education, Debbie Schäfer, has expressed concern about the possible impact of loadshedding on the May/June Grade-12 examinations. A total of 36 379 learners will write these exams in the province from today. Eskom suspended loadshedding on Saturday, but fears over the possibility of another round of the power failures always remain. Schäfer also expressed concern about the possibility of protests by different organisations and communities, disrupting the learners.

VOC


