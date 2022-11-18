WCED looks into millions in annual bank fees

LOCAL

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) is writing to schools in the province regarding their bank charges. This as Education MEC David Maynier revealed that more than R36 million was spent on bank charges last year.

This averages at over R23 500 per school, while 40 schools reported paying in excess of R100k and the top ten highest payers have a combined total of over R1.5 million.

Meanwhile, TPN Credit Bureau last year reported an increasing number of parents unable to pay school fees.