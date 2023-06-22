WCED National Teaching Awards 2023 nominations

Share this article

By Lee-Yandra Paulsen

The nominations for the 2023 National Teaching Awards (NTAs) are now open, and the Western Cape Department of Education is encouraging all teachers to participate.

This is your chance to be recognized for your outstanding work throughout the year. Nominations will close on 24 July 2023, so make sure to submit your nominations before the deadline. The NTAs provide a platform for the department to honour teachers who have made remarkable contributions to education. Past winners have gone on to achieve incredible accomplishments within the department, and the WCED is excited to see what this year’s winners will bring to the table.

The Provincial Teaching Awards are scheduled to take place at the end of August this year. The winners at the provincial level will then become nominees for the prestigious National Teaching Awards in October 2023. Last year, Western Cape teachers excelled at the national awards, with six nominees placing in the top three nationally. Four teachers emerged as winners in the national competition, while the remaining two secured second place in their respective categories. The WCED is confident that this year’s provincial winners will achieve similar success on the national stage.

All teachers, School Governing Bodies, and district officials are invited to submit nominations to their principals or centre managers. The WCED has sent a circular containing the nomination guide and relevant application form to all schools. Additionally, you can find these resources on the WCED website ( https://wcedonline.westerncape.gov.za/national-teaching-awards).

The awards will be presented in 14 different categories, ranging from excellence in specific subjects to leadership and special needs education. This includes the esteemed Kader Asmal Lifetime Achievement Award, recognizing a teacher’s lifelong dedication to education.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to celebrate and showcase teaching excellence in the Western Cape. Submit your nominations and let your hard work shine.

VOC News

Photo: Screenshot