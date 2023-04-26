WCED on late applications

Share this article

By Lee-Yandra Paulsen

Parents in the Western Cape still have a chance to register their children for the 2024 academic school year.

Although the month-long window in which parents could apply for their children’s school admissions in 2024 closed in mid-April, the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) announced that late applications can still be captured online before Thursday 25 May.

WCED MEC David Maynier spoke on VOC Breakfast on Wednesday about the late applications.

Speaking to VOC Breakfast on Wednesday morning, WCED MEC David Maynier stated that 165,993 unique learner applications were captured, and with parents applying to more than one school, the total number of applications to schools is a whopping 536 764.

Maynier further stressed that 9,900 of the total amount of applications are late applications.

“Parents will be able to track their applications through an online system and late applications will be considered after on-time applications are considered,” he added.

For those who are still having some technical challenges when accessing the online platform, the following steps can be taken.

• For late applications, parents can visit: https://wcedonline.westerncape.gov.za/admissions-202324.

• Contact the Western Cape contact centre on 0860 142 142.

• Or simply visit a district office, where they are prepared to assist with online applications.

