WCED opens 2025 Grade R and school transfer applications

By Ragheema Mclean

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has officially commenced the application process for Grade R admissions and school transfers for the 2025 academic year.

The application window is open from 1 August to 16 August 2024.

The department stated that parents who have not previously registered on the WCED’s online system must first create an account on the site before proceeding with their applications.

MEC David Maynier highlighted the importance of timely applications, stating, “Don’t wait, apply for a place for your child on time.”

To be eligible for Grade R, children must turn six in the year they start.

The required documents for Grade R applications are:

– Proof of identity (ID, birth certificate, or passport of the learner). For foreign learners, this includes a passport, study permit, proof of application for a study permit, or a copy of the parent’s asylum seeker or refugee permit. If these documents are unavailable, a police affidavit is acceptable.

– Immunisation card (Road to Health Chart) [Primary Schools only].

– Proof of residence (rates account, lease agreement, or an affidavit confirming residence).

For school transfers, the required documents are:

– The last official school report card.

– Proof of identity (ID, birth certificate, or passport of the learner). For foreign learners, this includes a passport, study permit, proof of application for a study permit, or a copy of the parent’s asylum seeker or refugee permit. If these documents are unavailable, a police affidavit is acceptable.

– Proof of residence (rates account, lease agreement, or an affidavit confirming residence).

Meanwhile, the department noted that transfer applications for learners already attending school (Grades 2-7 and Grades 9-12) should be submitted directly to the desired school or the nearest WCED office.

“Parents can drop off the application form and supporting documents at the school directly. They can also contact the school for details on electronic (e-mail) submissions on the official WCED form only.”

Speaking to VOC News, an anonymous parent shared their concerns, stating, “The thought of already having to register my baby for big school is overwhelming. I am hoping and praying I don’t run into any trouble or issues with the online system when I register.”

Furthermore, another parent expressed mixed emotions about the process: “Doing this whole process is so bittersweet. I keep closing the website browser because I can’t bring myself to do it. I can’t believe my child is going to Grade R. However, I am excited and will be completing the application soon.”

Once the application window closes, schools will review applications based on their admissions policy, and parents will be informed of the outcomes between September 18 and September 30, 2024.

Parents can submit Grade R applications online at the WCED admissions portal: (https://wcedonline.westerncape.gov.za/admissions).

