WCED opens online admissions for 2025 grade 1 and grade 8 learners

By Lee-Yandra Paulsen

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has announced the opening of online admissions for Grade 1 and Grade 8 learners for the 2025 academic year, with registration commencing on March 11, 2024, and closing on April 12, 2024.

Bronagh Hammond, spokesperson for the WCED, shared the importance of parents preparing and certifying all necessary documentation for registration. “This morning when it hit midnight, we opened our online admissions for all grade 1’s and 8’s for the 2025 academic year. Parents can go online to the WCED website and just click on the front page to our admissions page,” said Hammond.

Required documents for online admissions include certified proof of address, ID or passport, birth certificate, the road to health certificate (for Grade 1), and a previous report card for Grade 8 applicants.

To assist parents who may not be technologically savvy, Hammond detailed the availability of 120 sites across the province with WCED officials to aid in the application process. “We’ll have a supporter at shopping malls this weekend,” she added.

Improvements have been made to the system, aiming to streamline processes and reduce application numbers, particularly with transfers for Grade 1 and Grade R only allowed on August 1 and 16. Hammond noted enhancements to password resets and accessibility features. “If parents do have any queries, there is a query button on the website,” she added.

For further assistance, Hammond provided contact details: “First of all go on to the website and if you are having trouble, use the query button and parents can get assistance through that or parents can call 086-181-9919. There is also an AI assistant on the website that can assist through the process.”

The WCED encourages parents to promptly register their Grade 1 and Grade 8 learners online, ensuring a smooth and efficient process for the 2025 academic year.

VOC News

Photo: Screenshot/WCED website