WCED reminds caregivers to apply for 2024 academic year as deadline looms

Parents in the Western Cape are reminded that the last day for admission of applications for the 2024 academic year closes on Thursday (25th May) at midnight. The province has already received over 21 000 applications since the extension was granted last month. This is according to the Western Cape Education Department (WCED).

Speaking on VOC’s Breakfast show on Tuesday morning, WCED Spokesperson Bronagh Hammond explained that over 150 000 applications were received before April this year.

“We are appealing to all caregivers who have yet to apply to do so now because it could jeopardize the application if you don’t apply on time as schools will not get back to you timeously,” explained Hammond.

She further stated that 79 000 Grade 8’s have been captured and a further 11 000 during the extension.

“We are asking caregivers to remember their online portal passwords because on the 29th of May, the first batch of applications will be made aware of their success status at the schools they applied at,” added Hammond.

Provincial minister of education, David Maynier said parents who experience technical problems can log a query using the ‘contact us’ option at the top of the admissions page, or by emailing service@westerncape.gov.za, and parents will be assisted with technical issues to resolve any problems as soon as possible.

“We would also like to remind all our parents that they do not need to drop off their certified hard copies at this stage. They will only need to do so once they have received an offer from a school and accepted the offer as their final choice of school,” added Maynier.

VOC