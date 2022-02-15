Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

WCED reports allegedly racist incident at Milnerton High school to Labour Relations

News, VOC NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

The Select Committee on Education and Technology, Sports, Arts and Culture has condemned in the strongest terms an incident where a so-called black pupil was forced to bow on his knees before a so-called white pupil at Milnerton High School.
MP’s expressed outrage, labelling the act as humiliation. According to reports, a member of the senior management team instructed the boy to bow as a means of apologizing, after a fight broke out last week. The school denied any links to race, saying investigations are underway.
“The WCED is aware of the alleged incident. The matter has been reported to Labour Relations and an investigation is underway. The school has dealt with the matter according to WCED policy and protocols. The learners have not been suspended and there has been a number of discussions between the parties and apologies made,” said the Western Cape Education Departments’ Bronagh Hammond.
VOC

Share this article
         
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2022 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.