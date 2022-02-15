WCED reports allegedly racist incident at Milnerton High school to Labour Relations

The Select Committee on Education and Technology, Sports, Arts and Culture has condemned in the strongest terms an incident where a so-called black pupil was forced to bow on his knees before a so-called white pupil at Milnerton High School.

MP’s expressed outrage, labelling the act as humiliation. According to reports, a member of the senior management team instructed the boy to bow as a means of apologizing, after a fight broke out last week. The school denied any links to race, saying investigations are underway.