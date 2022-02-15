WCED reports allegedly racist incident at Milnerton High school to Labour Relations

The Select Committee on Education and Technology, Sports, Arts and Culture has condemned in the strongest terms an incident where a so-called black pupil was forced to bow on his knees before a so-called white pupil at Milnerton High School.
MP’s expressed outrage, labelling the act as humiliation. According to reports, a member of the senior management team instructed the boy to bow as a means of apologizing, after a fight broke out last week. The school denied any links to race, saying investigations are underway.
“The WCED is aware of the alleged incident. The matter has been reported to Labour Relations and an investigation is underway. The school has dealt with the matter according to WCED policy and protocols. The learners have not been suspended and there has been a number of discussions between the parties and apologies made,” said the Western Cape Education Departments’ Bronagh Hammond.
VOC