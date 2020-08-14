WCED resources for Matric 2020

Share this article

















The Western Cape Education Department has listed some of the available resources that matriculants can use for preparation for the 2020 National Senior Certificate Examinations, which will officially commence on the 5th November and conclude on the 15th December 2020.

1. The WCED’s ePortal

The ePortal hosts a variety of digital resources for Grade 12 learners, which includes:

o 4 000 resources targeted specifically at Grade 12s.

o A Learner Dashboard for Grade 12 learners where you can register, upload your NSC subjects and have quality content promoted to you to suit your subject needs.

o A list of free resources from various curriculum suppliers during the lockdown period.

o Please visit https://wcedeportal.co.za.

2. Matric support resources

The WCED website has a special page dedicated to matric support. This includes:

o “Tips for Success” which provides advice on preparing Grade 12 learners for the examinations, how to plan your study time and what to cover in each subject.

o Matric revision videos on YouTube covering certain subjects and topics.

o A list of textbooks and prescribed literature.

o Please visit https://wcedonline.westerncape.gov.za/matric-support.

3. Grade 12 revision: telematics videos

The WCED has a telematics programme that is broadcast to specific schools throughout the year. A variety of these broadcasts have been uploaded onto the WCED’s website and ePortal for viewing. It covers 11 subjects and specific content and concepts. It also includes English and Afrikaans Home Language literature and workbooks in various other subjects.

Lessons are rebroadcast to provide learners with more opportunities to watch these sessions. First, second and third term revision materials are being recorded and broadcast in 14 subjects. Each of these subjects will have at least six hours of revision broadcasts. Please visit https://wcedonline.westerncape.gov.za/edumedia/revision-dvds-telematics.

4. Revision materials

Revision materials are being designed in all subjects and will be available later this month for the second term. Use the revision materials for the first term for self-study. Revision materials for the third term will also be provided.

5. Examination papers and memoranda

Question papers and marking memoranda from previous NSC examinations dating back to 2013 are available on the WCED’s website. Please visit https://wcedonline.westerncape.gov.za/grade-12-question-papers.

6. Mind the Gap Study Series

This study guide series, produced by the DBE, provides explanations for key terminology, examples of the types of questions you can expect in an examination, model answers and advice. It is aimed at bridging the gap in learners’ understanding of commonly tested concepts to improve pass rates. Please visit https://wcedonline.westerncape.gov.za/mind-gap.

7. Television and radio broadcasts

A broadcast system involving television and radio is being rolled out to support Grade 12 learners. Radio stations include CAPS Radio, Radio 2000, Radio Namakwaland, RSG and Umhlobo Wene. Please visit https://wcedeportal.co.za/partners for broadcast schedules.

In partnership with eMedia Investments, the DBE is broadcasting educational support for learners and teachers on the OpenView HD platform – Channel 122. This channel is available (free of subscription) and will broadcast for a period of six months from 01 April to 30 September 2020.

8. DBE matric support package

The DBE has a matric support package with a variety of resources, including study material, tips for parents and digital resources. Please visit https://wcedonline.westerncape.gov.za/dbe-support-package.