WCED says protocols are in place for schools in the event of COVID19 spreading

Eight Western Cape schools, all under the banner of the United Herzlia Schools have shut their doors over fears of a possible coronavirus breakout in the province. The National Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has confirmed that the Western Cape now has two new COVID19 cases. This brings the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the province to three.

Director of United Herzlia schools in Cape Town, Andries van Renssen, said the closure comes after a parent who travelled abroad, fell sick after returning and possibly contracted the virus.

“The result of this test are expected on Friday afternoon, given that the children of the parents attended the school this week. We have taken the proactive decision to close our campuses for the remainder of this week,” said van Ranssen.

Western Cape Education Department’s Bronagh Hammond confirmed that the eight schools have closed their gates as a ‘self-precautionary measure’.

“I must make it very clear that the United Herzlia schools is an independent schools group, they do not fall under the banner of the Western Cape Education Department or the public schooling system. “That decision was made by their board of executives. Any decision to close the public schools would be made after consultation with the Department of Health authorities,” emphasized Hammond.

Hammond confirmed that there are several protocols in place should the virus hit schools in the province but she urged residents to remain calm as there is only three confirmed cases of the virus in the Western Cape at this stage.

“The persons have been isolated, the known contacts of those persons has been informed and the health authorities are doing their best to try and trace the people that have been in contact with the infect patients,” said Hammond.

Hammond stressed that if a government school does find itself being infiltered by the virus, it is ready to tackle it.

“I don’t want to talk about something that hasn’t happened yet, but yes we would be informed by the health department in terms of the length of closure [of schools], as well as the procedure following sending learners home, and staff too,” explained Hammond.

Hammond commended the WCED for doing its duty to conscientize all grades around basic cleanliness.

“General hygiene is taught in our Life Skills syllabus throughout all grades but we have asked that schools take a more stringent approach in teaching hand sanitizing, hygienic forms of coughing and sneezing,” asserted Hammond.

Lastly, Hammond stressed that fake news and spreading rumours around the virus does nothing to aid officials and should be stopped.

VOC

