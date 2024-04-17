WCED sees increase in applications for 2025 school

Share this article

By Lee-Yandra Paulsen

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has reported a significant surge in admissions applications for the academic year 2025, marking a new record. With the admissions deadline closing on April 12, 2024, the department disclosed an influx of over 102,600 applications, a notable increase of more than 5,900 compared to last year’s figures for Grade 1 and Grade 8 enrollments.

Expressing gratitude towards proactive parents, WCED MEC David Maynier remarked, “We thank all the parents who put in the effort to apply on time and helping us plan for a place for their children for next year.” He emphasized that any applications received after the stipulated deadline would be treated as late submissions.

Although the official admissions window closed in April, the department assured parents that they could still submit late applications until May 12, 2024. However, these late submissions would be considered after those received within the designated timeframe.

Moreover, the WCED announced the upcoming window for Grade R applications and transfer requests for Grades 2-7 and 9-11, scheduled to operate from August 1 to August 16, 2024.

Addressing concerns about response timelines, Maynier outlined, “Parents will start seeing outcomes of their applications online from May 30, 2024, and we will remind them as the date approaches. Parents must then accept or decline successful offers before June 14, 2024.” He emphasized the importance of prompt responses, highlighting that failure to confirm offers by the deadline could result in automatic acceptance of offers from the highest-ranked school.

Parents are encouraged to actively engage with the admissions process, ensuring timely responses and informed decisions for their children’s educational journey.

VOC News

Photo: Pexels