WCED update: 2024 admissions status

By Dideka Njemla

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has concluded their admission process but still urges all parents and guardians to register their children for the 2024 academic year. While the application process comes as a perplexity to many parents and guardians, WCED Spokesperson Bronagh Hammond provided clarity on concerns of parents.

Touching on statistics, Hamond stated the WCED cannot provide exact numbers as to how many children have not applied for next year as numbers have not yet been tallied.

“Once those have been collected, it will determine where our demand is. Which will further determine where we can focus our infrastructure delivery on,” shared Hamond.

Hammond explained the WCED has been in the process of negotiating contact with the district regarding demand in certain areas, clarifying that a way forward will be figured out once the numbers are back.

“We need to see where the gaps are in the [application process] system and see to them accordingly.” expressed Hamond.

WCED opened the intake process for the 2024 academic year on 13 March and closed it on 14 April 2023.

“Following the application process, we had a process whereby schools finalised their intake decisions and informed successful candidates. This enabled parents and prospective learners to either decline or accept offers from schools, leaving gaps in the system. This enabled schools to have placements and indicate an availability for more scholars,” said Hamond.

She further explained that the process whereby schools engage with parents concerning placement has commenced and has now been handed over to the WCED.

Hamond advised parents that haven’t applied or still seek placement for their children to immediately contact their district offices as the WCED is determined to ensure that every child will receive placement for the upcoming academic year before the end of the school year.

Hamond stated that in cases whereby schools within proximity of residential areas have declined pupils, parents may appeal and request that their children be reconsidered.

“The School Governing Body has the authority to determine the admission policy. However, there are mechanisms for appeals and contacting the provincial minister. All necessary details are available on our website,” she shared.

