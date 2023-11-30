WCED urges Matric learners to celebrate end of exams responsibly

Share this article

By Ragheema Mclean

With the matric class of 2023 concluding their final examinations next week, thousands of learners across the country are gearing up to attend various festivals and parties to celebrate.

Western Cape Education Department (WCED) MEC David Maynier has urged the #ClassOf2023 to celebrate responsibly during matric rage parties.

“While two major professionally organised events in Plettenberg Bay and KwaZulu-Natal begin this week, we remind parents that 44 784 Western Cape learners must still write Paper 3 for Afrikaans Home Language, First Additional Language, and Second Additional Language on Friday, 1 December 2023.”

Maynier noted that there are still several exams with smaller candidate numbers that must also be completed before the exams end on Tuesday, 5 December 2023.

“It is understandable that our matrics would like to let their hair down and celebrate the end of a difficult few years at school, but we urge them to do so responsibly and in moderation, especially in terms of alcohol consumption.”

The WCED has urged all matric learners attending these events to:

Familiarise themselves with the safety measures at the event itself, and the relevant local emergency phone numbers;

Keep a close eye on their valuables at all times;

Similarly, keep a close eye on their beverages at all times, and not leave them unattended;

Report anything suspicious to SAPS or the event organisers immediately.

Avoid drinking and driving; and

Set up a buddy system for their own safely, as well as keep in regular contact with their parents.

The department has appealed to all parents to make sure that their children understand the risks associated with large social events and instil in them the need to behave responsibly so that everyone can enjoy themselves in a safe and respectful manner.

Photo: Pexels