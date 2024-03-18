WCED urges parents to apply for grades 1 and 8 placements

Share this article

By Ragheema Mclean

Last week, the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) officially opened admission applications for the 2025 school year for learners entering Grades 1 and 8.

Giving an update on the application process, WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said that the admissions process has been successful, with the website experiencing no downtime.

“We reached 39,000 applications on Friday and I’m sure that the figure would have peaked to over the 40 thousand mark after consolidating this weekend’s applications.”

Commenting on whether the system had experienced any challenges Hammond noted:

“The only problem we’ve experienced at the moment was the internet being down across the continent, so some parents were unable to access the online portal because of issues with their service providers.”

For parents experiencing any issues, the department has provided a query button on their website and a helpline (086-181-9919) for immediate assistance.

“We generally get about 25,000 grade 1 applicants and just under 100,000 Grade 8 applications. We anticipate around 120,000 – 130,000 applications for the 2025 school year.” “We are appealing to parents to go onto our website and complete those applications to avoid missing the deadline.”

To assist parents who may not be technologically savvy, the department has set up around 120 pop-up sites across the province with WCED officials to aid in the application process.

Hammond noted, “When visiting the pop-up sites parents need to ensure that they’ve got all the necessary documentation with them.”

Documents requirement for the application process include the following:

The last official school report card

Proof of identity:

– ID, Birth certificate, or passport of the learner,

– In the case of a foreign learner: a passport, or a study permit or proof of application for a study permit, or a copy of the parent’s Asylum seeker or Refugee Permit

– OR A police affidavit if these documents are not available

Immunisation card (Road to Health Chart) [Primary Schools only]

Proof of Residence (Rates account, Lease agreement, an affidavit confirming residence)

Meanwhile, school admission applications for Grade R or a transfer between schools in Grades 2 to 7 and Grades 9 to 12 will open from 1 August 2024 and close on 16 August 2024.

Click the link below for a list of all the pop-up sites:

https://wcedonline.westerncape.gov.za/school-admission-help-metropolitan-areas

